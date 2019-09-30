Four envoys present credentials to President

DHAKA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS) – Ambassadors of four countries to Bangladesh separately presented their credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban this afternoon.

The envoys are: resident ambassador of Nepal Dr Banshidhar Mashra and three non-resident envoys – Rabie Narsh of Lebanon, UNG Sean of Cambodia and Ahmed Yousif Mohamed Elsiddig of Sudan.

Welcoming the envoys, President Abdul Hamid said Bangladesh always gives priority to the expansion of bilateral relations in the field of trade, commerce and investment, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told journalists.

The head of the state hoped that the bilateral relations with these countries would expand further during their assignments here.

Terming Bangladesh as a country of huge potentials, Abdul Hamid put emphasis on availing all potentials in the interest of their respective countries and Bangladesh to bolster trade and diplomatic ties.

Bangladesh is producing world-standard medicine and readymade garments (RMG) at lesser cost than many other countries, he mentioned.

The President stressed on increasing high-level visit-exchange and people-to-people contact to expand relations among the countries.

During the meeting with the Nepalese ambassador, the President said Bangladesh has excellent relations with Nepal and the mutual relation between the two countries is enhancing gradually.

Referring to increased relation in the tourism sector between the two countries, he said it is helping the socio-economic development of the two countries. He urged the envoy to utilize the business and investment potentials between the countries.

Four envoys sought the President’s cooperation in discharging their duties in Bangladesh.

Lauding the tremendous development in the country, especially in socio-economic sector, they assured that Bangladesh would be provided with necessary supports by their respective countries.

Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the foreign ministry were present.

Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of honour.