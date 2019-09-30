U-18 Football tournament final tomorrow

DHAKA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS) -Saif Sporting Club take on NoFeL Sporting Club

in the final of U-18 Football tournament scheduled to be held tomorrow

(Tuesday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the

city’s Kamalapur with both the teams optimistic on winning the trophy.

The final match kicks off at 3 pm.

Earlier, on way to the final, NoFeL Sporting Club beat Bashundhara Kings

by 4-3 goals in penalty shoot out after the regulation time ended in a 1-1

goal draw in the first semifinal while Saif Sporting Club confirmed their

ticket of final crushing Abahani Limited by 5-0 goals in the second semis.

In the regards, a pre final press conference was held on Monday at

conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in presence of both

the team’s captains and coaches.