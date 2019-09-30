BCB reluctant to change fitness bar despite outcry

DHAKA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS)-Amid the outcry, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

remains strict on the new beep test marking, stating that they are trying to

change the culture regarding fitness and fielding.

The fitness test is normally done through the beep Test which is a multi-

stage fitness test used to measure cardiovascular fitness and maximum oxygen

uptake. It is commonly used by coaches and trainers to measure athlete

fitness.

The BCB has recently have instructed that cricketers of the 30-member

preliminary squad of respective divisions for the upcoming NCL will have to

get 11 in the beep test if they want to be included in the 18-member squad

that will take part in the NCL.

The new marking system is said to be the brain child of High Performance

Unit head coach Simon Helmut as he made the proposal to the tournament

committee for the competition, scheduled to start from October 10.

The fitness test marking got a mixed reaction from the players. While the

national players have no problem in it, the players outside of the national

team said that they don’t have the facilities like the national players to

train all the year round and keep them fit. Most of the players get training

facilities just ahead of the NCL or any other tournament and so it becomes

tougher for them to pass the new fitness test marking.

“The selection panel was given the responsibility and necessary

instruction on fitness issue. A benchmark is also set. Still if they feel

that they will take someone, it’s up to them. But we have given special

emphasize on fitness issue,” BCB CEO Niazmuddin Chowdhury said here on

Monday.

Selection panel member Habibul Bashar Sumon said that the professional

cricketers must keep them fit.

“We want to change the culture and that’s why we want to follow a

benchmark. Everyone follows a certain level in the case of fitness issue.

Last year the marking for beep test was 9 and this year it is 11. But if some

regular performer couldn’t overcome it, then we’ll see what to do. But you

have to follow a minimum standard,” he said.

While some players said that the marking of beep test didn’t influence the

match performance, Sumon, also the former Bangladesh skipper differed with

it.

“Yes there is difference between match fitness and beep test. But if you

are not fit according to beep test, your fitness level will be declined after

one or two matches.”

At the same time, Habibul Bashar Sumon, gave the concerned players a good

news, saying that they will give the players second chance to fulfill the

minimum standard in the beep test.

“Last year it was 9 and some players couldn’t pass in it. We gave them the

chance again and this year it will be the same. The players who couldn’t

reach the expected level, will be given second chance,” he informed.