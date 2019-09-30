BCB reluctant to change fitness bar despite outcry

DHAKA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS)-Amid the outcry, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
remains strict on the new beep test marking, stating that they are trying to
change the culture regarding fitness and fielding.
The fitness test is normally done through the beep Test which is a multi-
stage fitness test used to measure cardiovascular fitness and maximum oxygen
uptake. It is commonly used by coaches and trainers to measure athlete
fitness.
The BCB has recently have instructed that cricketers of the 30-member
preliminary squad of respective divisions for the upcoming NCL will have to
get 11 in the beep test if they want to be included in the 18-member squad
that will take part in the NCL.
The new marking system is said to be the brain child of High Performance
Unit head coach Simon Helmut as he made the proposal to the tournament
committee for the competition, scheduled to start from October 10.
The fitness test marking got a mixed reaction from the players. While the
national players have no problem in it, the players outside of the national
team said that they don’t have the facilities like the national players to
train all the year round and keep them fit. Most of the players get training
facilities just ahead of the NCL or any other tournament and so it becomes
tougher for them to pass the new fitness test marking.
“The selection panel was given the responsibility and necessary
instruction on fitness issue. A benchmark is also set. Still if they feel
that they will take someone, it’s up to them. But we have given special
emphasize on fitness issue,” BCB CEO Niazmuddin Chowdhury said here on
Monday.
Selection panel member Habibul Bashar Sumon said that the professional
cricketers must keep them fit.
“We want to change the culture and that’s why we want to follow a
benchmark. Everyone follows a certain level in the case of fitness issue.
Last year the marking for beep test was 9 and this year it is 11. But if some
regular performer couldn’t overcome it, then we’ll see what to do. But you
have to follow a minimum standard,” he said.
While some players said that the marking of beep test didn’t influence the
match performance, Sumon, also the former Bangladesh skipper differed with
it.
“Yes there is difference between match fitness and beep test. But if you
are not fit according to beep test, your fitness level will be declined after
one or two matches.”
At the same time, Habibul Bashar Sumon, gave the concerned players a good
news, saying that they will give the players second chance to fulfill the
minimum standard in the beep test.
“Last year it was 9 and some players couldn’t pass in it. We gave them the
chance again and this year it will be the same. The players who couldn’t
reach the expected level, will be given second chance,” he informed.