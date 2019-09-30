Bangabandhu, Bangamata football kicks-off in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS) – The divisional level Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman National Gold Cup Football Tournament boys (U-17) and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib National Gold Cup Football Tournament girls (U- 17) begins today at Khulna District Stadium.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Bangabandhu and Bangamata National Gold Cup Football Tournament-2019 which began today around 10am at Khulna District Stadium.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Subash Chandra Saha chaired the inauguration ceremony while Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lutful Kabir addressed the ceremony as special guest.

Additional Divisional Commissioner(General) Habibul Haque Khan, Additional deputy commissioner (LA) Iqbal Hossain, President of Khulna Football Association advocate Md Saiful Islam were present, among others dignitaries.

The chief guest KCC Mayor said, regular exercise of sports teaches us self-control, discipline and habit of concentration. Sports exercise also helps us to develop personalities well as to form good human character.

A total of eleven team including ten districts and a city corporation will participate in the tournament. The Tournament will continue until October 4.

Later, the chief guest inaugurated the tournament by releasing balloons and festoons.

Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out from City’s Shaheed Hadis Park that paraded at different city streets and ended at the district stadium.