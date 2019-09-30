92 pc dengue patients return home after recovery in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS) – At least 92 percent dengue patients return

home after recovery and around 325 dengue patients are now undergoing

treatment at different hospitals and clinics in the division.

A total of 8,471 patients were admitted to the different hospitals since

January this year, according to an official release of Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna. Of them, 7,709 patients have returned home

after recovery, it added.

According to the DGHS, a total of 16,833 dengue test kits have reserved. A

total of 24 people died of the mosquito-borne tropical disease so far in the

division, it said.

Around 91 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the

last 24 hours across the division while 437 dengue patients have been

referred to the capital.