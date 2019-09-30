92 pc dengue patients return home after recovery in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS) – At least 92 percent dengue patients return
home after recovery and around 325 dengue patients are now undergoing
treatment at different hospitals and clinics in the division.
A total of 8,471 patients were admitted to the different hospitals since
January this year, according to an official release of Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna. Of them, 7,709 patients have returned home
after recovery, it added.
According to the DGHS, a total of 16,833 dengue test kits have reserved. A
total of 24 people died of the mosquito-borne tropical disease so far in the
division, it said.
Around 91 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the
last 24 hours across the division while 437 dengue patients have been
referred to the capital.