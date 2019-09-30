Motorcyclist killed in Chandpur road accident

CHANDPUR, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS)- A motorcyclist was killed and another one
injured in a head-on collision between two motorbikes in Hajiganj upazila of
the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Faruk Hossain, 32, son of Zafar Ali of
Molladahar village in the area.
Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Hajiganj Police
Station, said the accident occurred in front of Dikchail Government Primary
School in the afternoon when a Hajiganj Bazar-bound motorbike collided head-
on a motorbike which was coming from opposite direction, leaving two people
injured.
Locals rescued the victims and rushed them to a local hospital. The on-duty
doctor declared Faruk dead and released the injured person after treatment.