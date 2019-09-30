Motorcyclist killed in Chandpur road accident

CHANDPUR, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS)- A motorcyclist was killed and another one

injured in a head-on collision between two motorbikes in Hajiganj upazila of

the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Faruk Hossain, 32, son of Zafar Ali of

Molladahar village in the area.

Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Hajiganj Police

Station, said the accident occurred in front of Dikchail Government Primary

School in the afternoon when a Hajiganj Bazar-bound motorbike collided head-

on a motorbike which was coming from opposite direction, leaving two people

injured.

Locals rescued the victims and rushed them to a local hospital. The on-duty

doctor declared Faruk dead and released the injured person after treatment.