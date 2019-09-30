Asian markets mixed ahead of China anniversary

HONG KONG, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Asian markets had a mixed start on

Monday as Beijing posted manufacturing data that was better than expected,

but investors remained cautious ahead of a week-long patriotic holiday in

China and after reports last week raised fears of a fresh escalation in its

trade war with the US.

China’s factory activity is still underperforming but data released by the

National Bureau of Statistics showed a month-on-month rise that exceeded

forecasts.

The Asian giant celebrates 70 years since the founding of communist China

on Tuesday, with markets taking a break from October 1 to 7, and planned

protests in Hong Kong threatening to disrupt the festivities.

On Friday, stocks fell into the red after multiple US media reports said

President Donald Trump was mulling severe new restrictions on investment in

China, as the trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies

stretches into its second year.

Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, said a US

Treasury statement released Saturday, which said there were no current plans

to stop Chinese companies from listing on US exchanges, had calmed nerves.

“However, the statement didn’t exactly clarify the White House position,

nor did it rule out other courses of action,” he said in a note.

“Unquestionably, floating this story at a time when US-China harmony is

most needed suggests the US administration isn’t exactly rolling out a red-

carpet welcoming party for China’s high-level trade negotiators.”

The threats appeared intended to ratchet up pressure on Beijing to strike a

bargain. Trump has said in recent weeks that China may be holding off on

reaching a trade deal, betting that he will not be re-elected next year.

Shanghai was down 0.2 percent and Hong Kong fell on opening but later

recovered, after one of the most violent weekends the semi-autonomous city

has seen in a summer of unrest.

Pro-democracy protesters in the financial hub are hoping to disrupt

Beijing’s celebrations on Tuesday with further mass rallies.

Tokyo slumped by 0.5 percent, with analysts saying stocks were weighed down

by losses in the US market. Sydney and Seoul were up but Jakarta and

Singapore also saw declines.

“Asia is refusing to bite on the Trump threats to delist Chinese companies

on US exchanges that came out on Friday and saw Wall Street finish in the

red,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“In China’s case, ahead of the 70th birthday celebrations tomorrow,

‘officialdom’ is likely to ensure that Mainland indices finish the day flat

at worst,” he added.

– Key figures around 0315 GMT –

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 25,997.87

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 2,927.049

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 21,780.20 (break)

London – FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent at 7,426.21 (close)

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 26,820.25 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0932 from $1.0941 at 2030 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2287 from $1.2293

Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.97 pence from 89.01 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.92 yen from 107.95

Brent North Sea crude: UP 3 cents at $61.94 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 12 cents at $56.03 per barrel