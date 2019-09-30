PM reaches Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached here today on the way back home from an eight-day official visit to the United States where she attended the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A flight (EY-100) of the Etihad Airways carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport around 7.50pm local time (BST 9.50pm).

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Mohammad Imran received the premier at the airport.

The flight earlier took off from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York for Abu Dhabi at 11:35 pm local time (BST 9:35am on Monday).

Bangladesh Ambassador to USA Mohammad Ziauddin and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Masud Bin Momen saw the premier off at the airport.

The prime minister will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport for Dhaka at 10:45 pm local time by a VVIP flight (BG-128) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The flight is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 5:35am on October 1 (Tuesday).

The prime minister left home for New York on September 20 to attend the 74th UNGA Session.

Sheikh Hasina delivered the country statement at the 74th UNGA Session in the UN Headquarters in New York on September 27 and had a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

She joined a number of high-level events on Universal Health Coverage, climate change adaptation, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), foreign relations, Rohingya crisis, education and global drug problem.

The prime minister received two global prestigious awards — UNICEF’s ‘Champion of Skill Development for Youth’ and GAVI’s ‘Vaccine Hero’ — in recognition of Bangladesh’s great success in youth skill development and vaccination respectively.

On the sidelines of the UN session, the prime minister held several bilateral meetings with world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Dutch Queen Maxima and Co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.

The Bangladesh premier attended a welcome reception hosted by US President Donald J. Trump.

She also joined a civic reception hosted by the US Awami League and a luncheon roundtable meeting arranged by the US Chamber of Commerce.