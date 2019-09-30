PM rules out possibility of 1/11 repeat

NEW YORK, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today ruledout
the possibility of recurrence of 1/11 in the country, saying that the government
is taking stern action against corruption earlier so that repeat of incident
like 1/11 could not take place.
“I can say it (clearly) that 1/11 won’t happen again. If any irregularity
takes place, I’ll take action, we’ll take action and whoever might be, even
they belong to my party … if I want to try the corrupts, it’ll have to
start from own house,” she said.
The prime minister was addressing a press conference at Bangladesh Mission
here this afternoon on the occasion of the 74th Session of the United Nations
General Assembly (UNGA).
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was present on the dais, while
Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin Momen
delivered the welcome address and PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim
moderated it.
Sheikh Hasina said some people are becoming owner of huge wealth by taking
scope for distribution of money from starting of preparing projects to get
the work of schemes.
“Money have been kept in sacks to hide those (money) and we’ve seen it
after the 1/11 changeover,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said that it is a nature of some people to show off their
wealth that comes suddenly. “We need to give a blow to this part of the
society,” she said.
She said that she does politics for the people and came to power after
being elected by the votes of the people. “I always think about the well-
being of the people,” she said.
“We have to look after that no bad effect falls on my party or in the
society due to staying in power for a long. I have to also tackle this. For
that I’m conducting this drive (against the corruption),” she said.
In this connection, she said that some people may become unhappy on her for
the drive. “But I don’t bother it as I don’t have any fascination for power
and wealth,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the drive against graft is underway and it will
continue. She, however, said there is no need to form a special committee in
this regard.
“Whenever we get allegations about corruption, we take action against it
… we’ve formed the National Security Cell and are giving directives on
time.
The drive is continuing and there is nothing to be worried about it,”
she added
The prime minister said she wants that each and every person of the
country will lead a better and beautiful life. “Taking this chance, a few
number of people will toxicate the society, this is not acceptable to me.
That’s why I’m taking the action,” she said.
Saying that importing of sports goods is very good for development of
sports and games in the country, but it was unimaginable that equipment of
gambling would come in the name of importing sports items.
Sheikh Hasina said the government had conducted drive against terrorists
and militants to prevent creating any type of anarchic situation in the
country.
“Drive against the narcotics is going on and we’re almost a successful in
it. Now, we have started drive against corruption,” she said.
In this connection, she said that the government is working tireless for
the economic development of the country and preparing many projects and
allotting fund for the schemes.
“I want that every penny of that fund will be used properly and the project
will be finished smoothly. If there is any irregularity, it will hamper the
uplift of the country … the way we’re thinking to develop the country, it
will not happen,” she said.
Rohingya issue:
Replying to a question on the Rohingya issue, the prime minister said
Myanmar has created the crisis and it will have to bear its responsibility.
“Whatever words they speak, Myanmar has created the problem and they’ll
have to resolve it,” she said.
Turning to the comments of the Myanmar leader in the 74th UNGA in which he
described Bangladesh’s demand for creating safe zone in Myanmar for Rohingyas
as baseless, the prime minister said it is a matter of shame and dishonour as
well as weakness for Myanmar that their citizens have taken shelter in
another country as refugees.
“It’s our biggest question why they’re not taking back their nationals from
Bangladesh,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is continuing discussion with Myanmar on
Rohingya issue while the international pressure is being created on them.
The prime minister said Myanmar should create confidence among the
Rohingyas so that they can return to their homeland. “It’s a matter of shame
for Myanmar that the Rohingyas have no confidence in their own country,” she
said.
Handing over letter to Trump:
Responding to a question, Sheikh Hasina said that she handed over a letter
to US President Donald J. Trump during the luncheon hosted by the UN
secretary general.
About the content of that letter, she said that the government is trying to
bring back the killers of the Father of the Nation who are staying in the US.
“Basically I gave him the letter regarding this issue,” she added.
The prime minister said that the USA is always very much vocal about the
human rights issue. “Then how the killers of the Father of the Nation, women
and children could stay in this country,” she said.
In this connection she said that one of the killers is staying in Canada
also. “Killers of Bangabandhu are staying in different parts of the world, so
we’re requesting all to send them back … these murderers are not good for
those countries also,” she said.
She said that if those countries extradite the killers of Bangabandhu, it
will be possible for Bangladesh to execute the verdict of the court.
Loan default and stock market issue:
The prime minister said it was military dictator Ziaur Rahman who initiated
loan default culture in the country.
“After capturing power illegally, Ziaur Rahman had said money is no problem
and he started the culture of not repaying loan,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina went on saying that the government is taking adequate steps
to free the country from this culture.
Pointing out high bank interest, the premier said it is not possible for
many to repay loan due to high bank interest. “As a result, they become loan
defaulters,” she said.
The prime minister said that many think there is no need to repay loan.
“There are many companies who run business after taking loans, but they’re
not repaying loans,” she said.
“You’ve seen recently that what Grameen Phone is doing. They don’t pay tax
and when the tax stands at huge amount, then it says that let’s do
negotiation. You can do this one or two times, but can’t repeatedly,” she
said.
Sheikh Hasina said there was another problem that when emergency was
declared in 2007, many businessmen became loan defaulters as they were
arrested or fled the country during the time.
“We’ve given a scope to them so that they can run their industries where
thousands of workers work and trade and commerce are not hampered,” she said.
The prime minister said the government is taking special steps to bring
discipline in the banking and financial sector, and loan defaulters are not
created.
“We’ve already given directives to bring down interest to a single digit
and the state-owned banks are following the instructions,” she said.
About stock market, Sheikh Hasina said those who are involved in it will
have to invest in stock market very cautiously.
“They will have to see that which shares are profitable and which are not
and in this way they’ll have to purchase shares,” she said, adding the
government has given many facilities for stock market traders.
In this connection, the prime minister mentioned that stock market in the
USA crashed many times. “After that, the market turned around,” she said.
Opening Bangladesh missions:
The prime minister said after assuming office, the government is making
strides to construct own mission buildings at different places.
“Despite resource constraints, Bangabandhu had initiated the plan and we
built chancery building in Washington … we purchased a building for New
York mission, while steps have been taken to set up consulate office in New
York in our own building,” she said.
Earlier in her written speech, the prime minister highlighted her
participation in the 74th UNGA Session and different side events as well as
her meetings with world leaders including UN secretary General Antonio
Guterres, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thai premier Prayut Chan-o-
cha.