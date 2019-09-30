PM rules out possibility of 1/11 repeat

NEW YORK, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today ruledout

the possibility of recurrence of 1/11 in the country, saying that the government

is taking stern action against corruption earlier so that repeat of incident

like 1/11 could not take place.

“I can say it (clearly) that 1/11 won’t happen again. If any irregularity

takes place, I’ll take action, we’ll take action and whoever might be, even

they belong to my party … if I want to try the corrupts, it’ll have to

start from own house,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a press conference at Bangladesh Mission

here this afternoon on the occasion of the 74th Session of the United Nations

General Assembly (UNGA).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was present on the dais, while

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin Momen

delivered the welcome address and PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim

moderated it.

Sheikh Hasina said some people are becoming owner of huge wealth by taking

scope for distribution of money from starting of preparing projects to get

the work of schemes.

“Money have been kept in sacks to hide those (money) and we’ve seen it

after the 1/11 changeover,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that it is a nature of some people to show off their

wealth that comes suddenly. “We need to give a blow to this part of the

society,” she said.

She said that she does politics for the people and came to power after

being elected by the votes of the people. “I always think about the well-

being of the people,” she said.

“We have to look after that no bad effect falls on my party or in the

society due to staying in power for a long. I have to also tackle this. For

that I’m conducting this drive (against the corruption),” she said.

In this connection, she said that some people may become unhappy on her for

the drive. “But I don’t bother it as I don’t have any fascination for power

and wealth,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the drive against graft is underway and it will

continue. She, however, said there is no need to form a special committee in

this regard.

“Whenever we get allegations about corruption, we take action against it

… we’ve formed the National Security Cell and are giving directives on

time.

The drive is continuing and there is nothing to be worried about it,”

she added

The prime minister said she wants that each and every person of the

country will lead a better and beautiful life. “Taking this chance, a few

number of people will toxicate the society, this is not acceptable to me.

That’s why I’m taking the action,” she said.

Saying that importing of sports goods is very good for development of

sports and games in the country, but it was unimaginable that equipment of

gambling would come in the name of importing sports items.

Sheikh Hasina said the government had conducted drive against terrorists

and militants to prevent creating any type of anarchic situation in the

country.

“Drive against the narcotics is going on and we’re almost a successful in

it. Now, we have started drive against corruption,” she said.

In this connection, she said that the government is working tireless for

the economic development of the country and preparing many projects and

allotting fund for the schemes.

“I want that every penny of that fund will be used properly and the project

will be finished smoothly. If there is any irregularity, it will hamper the

uplift of the country … the way we’re thinking to develop the country, it

will not happen,” she said.

Rohingya issue:

Replying to a question on the Rohingya issue, the prime minister said

Myanmar has created the crisis and it will have to bear its responsibility.

“Whatever words they speak, Myanmar has created the problem and they’ll

have to resolve it,” she said.

Turning to the comments of the Myanmar leader in the 74th UNGA in which he

described Bangladesh’s demand for creating safe zone in Myanmar for Rohingyas

as baseless, the prime minister said it is a matter of shame and dishonour as

well as weakness for Myanmar that their citizens have taken shelter in

another country as refugees.

“It’s our biggest question why they’re not taking back their nationals from

Bangladesh,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is continuing discussion with Myanmar on

Rohingya issue while the international pressure is being created on them.

The prime minister said Myanmar should create confidence among the

Rohingyas so that they can return to their homeland. “It’s a matter of shame

for Myanmar that the Rohingyas have no confidence in their own country,” she

said.

Handing over letter to Trump:

Responding to a question, Sheikh Hasina said that she handed over a letter

to US President Donald J. Trump during the luncheon hosted by the UN

secretary general.

About the content of that letter, she said that the government is trying to

bring back the killers of the Father of the Nation who are staying in the US.

“Basically I gave him the letter regarding this issue,” she added.

The prime minister said that the USA is always very much vocal about the

human rights issue. “Then how the killers of the Father of the Nation, women

and children could stay in this country,” she said.

In this connection she said that one of the killers is staying in Canada

also. “Killers of Bangabandhu are staying in different parts of the world, so

we’re requesting all to send them back … these murderers are not good for

those countries also,” she said.

She said that if those countries extradite the killers of Bangabandhu, it

will be possible for Bangladesh to execute the verdict of the court.

Loan default and stock market issue:

The prime minister said it was military dictator Ziaur Rahman who initiated

loan default culture in the country.

“After capturing power illegally, Ziaur Rahman had said money is no problem

and he started the culture of not repaying loan,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina went on saying that the government is taking adequate steps

to free the country from this culture.

Pointing out high bank interest, the premier said it is not possible for

many to repay loan due to high bank interest. “As a result, they become loan

defaulters,” she said.

The prime minister said that many think there is no need to repay loan.

“There are many companies who run business after taking loans, but they’re

not repaying loans,” she said.

“You’ve seen recently that what Grameen Phone is doing. They don’t pay tax

and when the tax stands at huge amount, then it says that let’s do

negotiation. You can do this one or two times, but can’t repeatedly,” she

said.

Sheikh Hasina said there was another problem that when emergency was

declared in 2007, many businessmen became loan defaulters as they were

arrested or fled the country during the time.

“We’ve given a scope to them so that they can run their industries where

thousands of workers work and trade and commerce are not hampered,” she said.

The prime minister said the government is taking special steps to bring

discipline in the banking and financial sector, and loan defaulters are not

created.

“We’ve already given directives to bring down interest to a single digit

and the state-owned banks are following the instructions,” she said.

About stock market, Sheikh Hasina said those who are involved in it will

have to invest in stock market very cautiously.

“They will have to see that which shares are profitable and which are not

and in this way they’ll have to purchase shares,” she said, adding the

government has given many facilities for stock market traders.

In this connection, the prime minister mentioned that stock market in the

USA crashed many times. “After that, the market turned around,” she said.

Opening Bangladesh missions:

The prime minister said after assuming office, the government is making

strides to construct own mission buildings at different places.

“Despite resource constraints, Bangabandhu had initiated the plan and we

built chancery building in Washington … we purchased a building for New

York mission, while steps have been taken to set up consulate office in New

York in our own building,” she said.

Earlier in her written speech, the prime minister highlighted her

participation in the 74th UNGA Session and different side events as well as

her meetings with world leaders including UN secretary General Antonio

Guterres, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thai premier Prayut Chan-o-

cha.