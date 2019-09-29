Midday meal for school students launched in Sylhet

SYLHET, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – Midday meal for 2,70,000 school students has been launched at 622 schools here aiming to reducing dropout rate of students and encouraging them to continue their studies.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni inaugurated the programme at Sylhet Government Agragami High School today.

State Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Awami League Organizing Secretary Md. Misbah Uddin Siraj, Sylhet city unit AL President Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran and Sylhet district unit AL General Secretary Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury were present on the occasion, among others.

Dipu Moni said the government has launched the midday meal programme to encourage the students to stay in school.

“We want to bring qualitative changes in education system by providing training to the teachers and encouraging the students,” she added.

The education minister said that the government has been working to resolve the ongoing problems in some universities.