Ruthless Bangladesh outclasses Bhutan by 4-1

DHAKA, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh footballers came up with their ruthless best to down Bhutan by 4-1 in their first of the two FIFA International Friendly match at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Sunday.

The second match against this Bhutan is on October 3 at the same venue.

Bangladesh took a 2-1 lead in the first half, dominating Bhutan all the way. The second half was no exception as they kept the visitors in cornered position to score two more goals.

Apart from the four goals, Bangladesh created at least three genuine chances to score goals which they couldn’t do.

Bangladesh took these two matches as part of their preparation for their two big matches of the World Cup qualifiers against Qatar and India.

Bangladesh will host Qatar in Dhaka on October 10 before travelling to Kolkata to play against India on October 15. Bangladesh lost their first match of the qualifying campaign by 1-0 goal against Afghanistan earlier this month.

Bangladesh Squad:

Ashraful Islam Rana, Sahidul Alam, Anisur Rahman, Pappu Ahmed, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Sushanto Tripura, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Khan, Bishwanath Ghosh, Riyadil Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Monjurur Rahman, Masuk Miah Zoni, Jamal Bhuyan, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Biplo Ahmed, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Tawhidul Alam Sabuz, Mohammad Nabib, Newaz Ziban, Mahbubur Rahman, Matin Miah, Saad Uddin and Jewel Rana.