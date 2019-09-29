Mithun, Jahurul put Bangladesh A in strong position

DHAKA, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – Opener Jahurul Islam Omee and Mohammad Mithun

put Bangladesh A in comfortable 270-6 on the opening day of the three-day

match against Sri Lanka A on Sunday at Hambantota.

The match was a four-day game, which was due to be held on September 23 at

Katunayake but relentless rain at the venue forced the match to be called

off.

However, host Sri Lanka gave Bangladesh a chance to have match, making it

a three-day game.

Mithun scored 92 off 120 with 10 fours and three sixes as he utilized the

platform well set by the openers Jahurul Islam Omee and Shadman Islam.

Jahurul made a patient 90 off 210 balls, sending the ball across the rope

eight times. Shadman Islam contributed 53 as the opening pair shared a 90-run

partnership.

Bangladesh A then faced a collapse as Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper

Mominul Haque were removed cheaply.

However, Mithun then steadied the ship before he was run out as the fourth

batsman.

Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Miraj were batting on 8 and 7 runs

respectively before the bails were drawn for day one.