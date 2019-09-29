Bangladesh to host Emerging Team Asia Cup

DHAKA, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh will host the Emerging Teams Asia Cup

in November with eight teams, spliting into two groups, vying for the title.

Group A comprises with Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Oman while

Group B consists of India, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates

(UAE).

The teams will arrive in Dhaka on November 12 and the tournament beginning

on November 14.

Four stadiums – Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar,

Cox’s Bazar Academy, BKSP-3,4 and Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium-will

host the matches of the tournament.

Two stadiums of Cox’s Bazar will host the matches of Group A while BSKP’s

two ground will host the Group B’s matches.

The two semifinals and final will be held in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket

Stadium. The final will be held on November 23.