Bangladesh to host Emerging Team Asia Cup

DHAKA, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh will host the Emerging Teams Asia Cup
in November with eight teams, spliting into two groups, vying for the title.
Group A comprises with Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Oman while
Group B consists of India, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates
(UAE).
The teams will arrive in Dhaka on November 12 and the tournament beginning
on November 14.
Four stadiums – Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar,
Cox’s Bazar Academy, BKSP-3,4 and Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium-will
host the matches of the tournament.
Two stadiums of Cox’s Bazar will host the matches of Group A while BSKP’s
two ground will host the Group B’s matches.
The two semifinals and final will be held in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket
Stadium. The final will be held on November 23.