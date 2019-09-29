Four to die for killing in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today sentenced four people to

death for killing a member of union parishad in Matlab Uttar upazila of the

district four years back.

District and Sessions Judge Md Julfikar Ali Khan handed down the verdict to

Abul Kalam, 50, a resident at Koiorkandi village, Md Babul, 42, Md Khokon,

45, and Md Liton, 19, hailed from Kishoreganj district. The court also fined

them Tk 30,000 each.

According to the prosecution, the convicts hacked Abdul Motin Prodhan to

death in Shujatpur area over land dispute at the night of July 5, 2015.

Nasima Begum, daughter of the deceased, filed a case with Matlab Uttar

police station accusing them following the murder.

Police pressed the charge sheet on December 13.