952 Puja mandaps getting 476 tonnes rice in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – The district administration is distributing 476 tonnes special general relief rice among 952 Puja mandaps erected in the district to assist the Sanaton community in celebrating their greatest religious festival of Durga Puja.

Local district administration officials said the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief allocated 500 kilogram special general relief rice for each of the 952 Puja mandaps erected in Rangpur city, three municipalities and eights upazilas of the district.

“The district administration with assistance of upazila administrations and authorities of local units of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad (BPUP) is distributing the rice,” District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) ATM Akhteruzzaman told BSS today.

The number of 952 Durga Puja mandaps erected this year is higher by 18 than the number of 938 Durga Puja mandaps erected last year in the district.

As elsewhere in the country, celebrations of the ‘Sharodiyo’ Durga Puja festival will begin from October 4 and ends on October 8 next through carnival of the ‘Bijoya Dashami’ with immersion of the idols of goddess Durga in the district.

“Under the programme, 82 tonnes of the general relief rice is being distributed among the authorities of 164 Puja mandaps in Rangpur city corporation area and 51 tonnes of rice among 102 Puja mandaps in Sadar upazila,” the DRRO said.

Under the programme, 65 tonnes of rice is being distributed among 130 Puja mandaps in Mithapukur upazila, 48 tonnes among 96 Puja mandaps in Pirganj upazila including Pirganj municipality, 43 tonnes among 86 Puja mandaps in Pirgachha and 29.50 tonnes of ice among 59 Puja mandaps in Kawnia upazila including Haragachh municipality.

Besides, 55.50 tonnes of rice is being distributed among 111 Puja mandaps in Gangachara upazila, 67.50 tonnes among 135 Puja mandaps in Badarganj upazila including Badarganj municipality and 34.50 tonnes of rice among 69 Puja mandaps in Taraganj upazila of the district.

“The process of distribution of the allocated general relief rice is expected to complete by the next couple of days among the authorities of all 952 Puja mandap authorities across the district today,” the DRRO said.

Acting President of district unit BPUP Ajoy Prasad Babon thanked the government for allocating the rice to assist the Sanaton community people of the district in celebrating Durga Puja.

He also expressed deep gratitude for taking adequate security measures by the law enforcement agencies and authorities concerned to ensure peaceful celebrations of the ‘Sharodiyo’ Durga Puja festival in the district.