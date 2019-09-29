Light to moderate rain likely

DHAKA, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur at many parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country”, said a BMD bulletin issued here.

“Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay”, it added. As an outlook for next 72 hours met office predicted that the rain or thunder shower may continue. However, the day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius in Rangamati under Chattogram division while today’s minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius in Tetulia under Rangpur division.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 53 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:48 pm today and rises at 5:50 am tomorrow in the capital.