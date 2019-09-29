BCL DU unit makes unique example to assist admission aspirants

DHAKA, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)’s Dhaka

University (DU) unit earned a huge acclamation for reaching the DU admission

seekers to their selected exam halls on time who were not being able to find

and go to the centers.

The pro-Awami League student organisation took the charge over their

shoulders of reaching those admission aspirants to the concerned examination

halls inside and outside campus with their “Joy Bangla Bike Service”.

BCL DU chapter introduced the bike service to help the admission seekers

reach their examination halls during the whole time of admission tests.

During the time of admission to Dhaka university, there is huge rush in the

campus and surrounding areas as tens of thousands of students advances to the

university to sit for admission.

Along with DU premises, the admission tests is also held at different

educational institutions outside the campus because the DU authorities isn’t

able to arrange sit only at the university for such a huge aspirants due to

shortage of adequate place.

So it’s quite natural to make traffic congestion on roads which sometimes

makes the admission seekers difficult to reach them to their exam halls

timely.

Taking this into consideration, BCL DU unit launched “Joy Bangla Bike

Service” this time to reach the aspirants to their destinations, sources

said.

DU admission aspirant Koushik Ahmed came to attend the entrance test of DU

with a hope to get admitted into the institution.

When he along with his father came to Nilkhet area, Koushik had only 15

minutes in hand to sit for the “Gha” unit exam on Friday.

At that time, an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) named Tahmid

Tajwar Niloy, a fine art student quickly took him to the exam hall at

Business Faculty with his motorcycle within the remaining time.

Like Koushik, a good number of candidates got assistance from BCL leaders

and activists who were ready at several points near DU campus.

“Today, I helped six students to reach their exam halls. It made me happy

when I became able to help an applicant and his guardian,” said Ashikur

Rahman, a sophomore in international relation department.

DU BCL also set up a total 21 booths in different important places and

deployed volunteers to provide information to the examinees and guardians.

Different hall units were given charge to supervise the booths.

A businessman named Amzad Hossain came with his son Sazid Hossain at his

son’s exam center at the University Laboratory School. Talking about BCL’s

assistance, he said “I appreciated their activities as I also got drinking

water from them.”

The examinees also got the opportunity to keep their mobile phones and bags

at the booths and returned it from there after examinations.

“We tried to give all out support to the aspirants as they get positive

message from BCL,” said Mehedy Hasan Mizan, general secretary of Mohsin Hall

unit.

“Many students and guardians came to us falling in complexities to find

out their exam centers,” said Jannatul Tanvy, an assistant secretary of DU

BCL unit.

BCL also gave accommodation facilities to the examinees at the different DU

dormitories at the night before exam, provided drinking water, distributed

pens, supplied wheelchairs for physically challenged students and provided

primary healthcare.

BCL DU unit president Sonjit Chandra Das and general secretary Saddam

Hussain supervised the activities of their organisation to help the admission

seekers from the very beginning of DU entrance test on September 13.