‘Unicorns’ that wowed investors face hard road on Wall Street

NEW YORK, Sept 29, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The so-called “unicorns” that lured

big investments and took Silicon Valley by storm are facing a chillier

environment as they turn to Wall Street for fresh capital.

The startups earned the unicorn moniker for quickly reaching valuations of

more than a billion dollars without hitting public markets, considered a rare

feat until a few years ago.

But some of the most prominent unicorns have stumbled on Wall Street, with

investors cautious about their profit potential as well as an uncertain

economic outlook.

Uber, which was the biggest of the unicorns and had hoped for a valuation

of $100 billion, is worth around half that now, and its shares have skidded

some 30 percent since its initial public offering (IPO) in May.

Rideshare rival Lyft has fared even worse, with a 40 percent drop since

its IPO early this year.

WeWork parent We Company, another massive unicorn valued at some $47

billion based on private funding rounds, shelved plans for its IPO this month

and replaced its top executive Adam Neumann after a series of missteps and

governance questions surrounding the fast-growing office-sharing startup that

spooked investors.

Nathan Thooft, a portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management, said some

of the big unicorns may have waited too long to list on Wall Street.

“Some of these big names like Uber have had their fastest growth in the

past,” Thooft said.

“They had massive growth in the pre-IPO years. They’re coming to the

market at a time where their growth is actually slowing.”

The chilly reception for the biggest startups has created a tough

environment for other privately funded startups.

Connected fitness equipment maker Peloton, seeking to ride the unicorn

wave, lost 11 percent as it began trade on Wall Street in the past week.

SmileDirectClub, a teledentistry startup offering orthodontics, has also

seen big losses since its IPO earlier this month.

Amid this unwelcoming environment, Airbnb, one of the biggest unicorns

still on the sidelines, recently said it would hold off on its IPO until

2020. The Hollywood agency Endeavor, another startup with a multibillion-

dollar valuation, postponed its planned IPO at the last minute.

– Some success stories –

Despite some of the high-profile stumbles, the IPO market has been

generally positive. According to Renaissance Capital, newly listed firms this

year are up 25.4 percent compared with the broad market rise of some 20

percent.

Success stories include the video conferencing startup Zoom, up 110

percent over the past five months, and the vegan protein maker Beyond Meat,

which has gained 500 percent since its April listing.

Garrett Black, analyst at the financial data firm PitchBook, said the

startups need to offer a clear view of their business plan when they come to

Wall Street.

“Basically, companies will be forced to be more disciplined with their

capital when it comes to spending, as well as scrutinize their balance sheets

and growth paths much more closely,” Black said.

That is a shift from raising money from venture investors who are looking

for growth but willing to take greater risks, he added.

Many on Wall Street are still mindful of the 1990s internet bubble, but

some analysts say the environment is different today, with investors more

skeptical.

In that respect, the thrashing of some of the high-flying unicorns could

be seen as a healthy development, according to University of Florida finance

professor Jay Ritter.

“Valuations have gotten frothy, but a sanity check has occurred,” Ritter

said.