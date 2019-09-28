AL won’t take responsibility of few wrongdoers: Quader

DHAKA, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said his party will not take responsibility of wrongdoings of a few party men.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina started taking action against corrupt, tender manipulators and drug peddlers. Awami League will not take responsibility of few wrongdoers,” he said.

He was addressing a discussion marking the 73rd birthday of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Krishibid Institution at Khamarbari in the city.

The AL general secretary said action will also be taken against those who brought Freedom Party and BNP men in AL or extended cooperation for their intrusion into the party.

Extending greetings to Sheikh Hasina on her birthday, Quader said politicians are usually seen to ponder over the next election but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thinks for the betterment of next generation.

Quader said Sheikh Hasina, who has profound love towards the countrymen, is one of the three honest politicians in the world.

Chaired by AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, the meeting was also addressed by Advisory Council Member Tofail Ahmed, PM’s Political Adviser HT Imam, AL Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury and Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

Amu said none will be spared for wrongdoings. “We cannot accept that a few wrongdoers would tarnish the image of the government which has a lot of achievements,” he added.

The AL leader said Sheikh Hasina has established herself as a successful statesperson by her own skill and competence.

Tofail Ahmed said Sheikh Hasina is not only a powerful statesperson in the world but also one of the ten best statesperson in the world.