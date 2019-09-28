73rd birthday of Sheikh Hasina celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies celebrated the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through various programmes in the city tonight.

The district and city units of AL and is associate bodies organised separate milad mahfils and discussions with participations of hundreds of leaders and workers at their respective offices to celebrate the day.

Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and City AL President Shafiur Rahman Shafi respectively presided over the two main discussions held at their respective offices.

Former lawmaker and Vice-president of district AL Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia attended the milad and doa mahfil and addressed the discussion organised by the district AL at its office as the chief guest.

General Secretary of district AL Advocate Rezaul Karim Razu, General Secretary of city AL Tushar Kanti Mandal, Organising Secretary of district AL Advocate Anwarul Islam, its Religious Affairs Secretary Abdur Rahman, Treasurer Abul Kashem, Women Affairs Secretary Latifa Shawkat, Publicity Secretary Rosy Rahman, Education Affairs Secretary Jashem Bin Hossain Jummon, Publicity Secretary Rosy Rahman, President of district Mohila AL Mortuza Mansur, its General Secretary Advocate Zakia Sultana Choite, President of district Chhatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony, among others, were present.

Congratulating Sheikh Hasina on her birthday, they offered special munajats seeking her sound health, long life and continuous success in building a prosperous ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Advocate Razu said Bangabandhu thought nothing for himself and struggled throughout his whole life for the people’s cause and sacrificed himself after giving freedom and independence to the nation.

“Now, the nation is working unitedly to build a developed ‘Sonar Bangla’ free from exploitation, deprivation and corruption under leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina to finish his unfinished mission,” Razu added.

The chief guest urged leaders, workers and activists of AL and its associate bodies to further strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina for faster national advancement to build a hunger-free, secular, prosperous and developed Bangladesh by 2041.

Mamtaz cautioned party leaders and common people to remain alert against any evil design and conspiracy of defeated forces of 1971 for smooth continuation of national development under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.