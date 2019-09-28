‘Child marriage prevention must for attaining SDGs’

RANGPUR, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – Prevention of child marriage has become a

must to promote female education to ensure their equal rights for attaining

the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The views were expressed this afternoon at a view-exchange meeting on

“Prevention of Child Marriage” held at Begum Rokeya auditorium of RDRS

Bangladesh in the city.

The district administration and Department of Women Affairs in cooperation

with RDRS Bangladesh and Plan International Bangladesh organized the meeting.

Around 200 participants like officials of government and non-governmental

offices and organisations, public representatives, marriage registrars,

Imams, civil society members, women rights activists and professionals

attended the event.

With Director (Filed Operations) of RDRS Bangladesh Humayun Khaled in the

chair, Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan attended the meeting as the chief

guest. Deputy Director of the District Department of Women Affairs Kawser

Pervin, Special Public Prosecutor to the Women and Children Repression

Prevention Tribunal-1 of Rangpur Advocate Rafique Hasnine, Senior Manager

(Women Rights Unit) of RDRS Bangladesh Mezbahun Nahar, addressed as special

guests.

The chief guest urged the participants to play leading roles in preventing

child marriage to build a better society free from all sorts of social

curses, repressions and violence against women.

“Marriage registrars, Imams, union parisahd chairmen and members can

effectively prevent child marriage properly checking smart national identity

cards and birth registration documents,” he said.

Mezbahun Nahar highlighted the present situation of child marriage of

premature girls saying that the social curse shatters life of teenage girls

hindering their education.

“Early marriage leads teenage girls towards catastrophic lives destroying

their mental and physical health and future along with causing neonatal and

maternal deaths in many rural areas of the district,” Nahar added.

Advocate Hasnine stressed on creating social awareness for proper

implementation of the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017 involving

adolescents, youths, government and NGO officials, public representatives,

religious leaders and marriage registrars.