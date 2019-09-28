AUW gets VAT exemption for house, place rent

DHAKA, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – Asian University for Women (AUW) has been

given value added tax (VAT) exemption for place and house rent for the sake

of expanding women education.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) in last week issued a Statutory Regulatory

Order (SRO) to this end saying, the AUW has been running by the foreign

finance without any intention of making profit.

Considering this aspect, the NBR under the section 126 of the VAT Act, 2012

has given the exemption to the AUW.

The AUW was established in 2006 in Chattogram with the aim of developing

leadership from the backward and underprivileged women in the Asia providing

higher education.