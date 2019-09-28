Anti-graft raids continue to implement zero-tolerance policy: Anisul

DHAKA, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said corruption is one of the major problems in society and the government is conducting raids to implement its zero-tolerance policy against graft.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken zero-tolerance policy against corruption and the ongoing drive against graft is part of the process to implement that policy,” he said.

The minister came up with the observations while addressing a function to award over scholarships to more than two thousand meritorious students by Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) at Bangabandhu International Conference Center here.

The law minister at the function emphasized on thinking about why the country’s educated people are getting more and more involved in crimes, adding, “We now have to think about it and families, society and educational institutes have to take actions in this regard.”

“The students have to oppose drugs and immoral things and the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would provide all necessary help and take appropriate actions in this regard,” he added.

Presided over by DBBL governing body chairman Sayem Ahmed, the function was also addressed by Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir and DBBL managing director Abul Kashem Md Shirin.