Global economic growth curbed by replacement of WTO norms with Western rules – Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28, 2019 (BSS /TASS) – Rules imposed by the West

and aimed to replace the norms of the World Trade Organization contain the

growth of the global economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

during the General Debate of the 74th UN General Assembly on Friday.

“Dividing lines are harmful not only to the world politics but also to the

economy. Its inclusive growth is curbed as a result of the WTO norms being

substituted for other “rules” – methods of unfair competition, protectionism,

trade wars, unilateral sanctions, and open abuse of the American dollar

status,” he said. “All this leads to the fragmentation of the global economic

space, negatively affects people’s standards of living.”

Lavrov went on to say that Russia considered it necessary to get back to

the substantial work both in the UN system organizations and in the G-20. To

this end, Russia will contribute to the creation of favorable conditions,

including through the opportunities offered by BRICS, where Russia will

assume the chairmanship in 2020.

“Together with other like-minded countries we support the harmonization of

integration processes. This philosophy lies at the core of President Vladimir

Putin’s initiative of the Greater Eurasian Partnership involving the Eurasian

Economic Union (EAEU), SCO, ASEAN, and which is open to all other Eurasian

states, including the EU countries,” Russia’s top diplomat continued. “We

have already started moving in this direction by interconnecting development

plans of the EAEU and the Chinese Belt And Road Initiative.”

According to Lavrov, consistent implementation of these endeavors will

contribute not only to increasing economic growth but also “to laying a solid

foundation in order to form the territory of peace, stability, and

cooperation from Lisbon to Jakarta.”.