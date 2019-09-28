Road crash kills college girl in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – A female college student was killed on the

spot after a speedy passenger bus hit her at ‘Panchmile’ point on the

Rangpur-Dhaka highway under Tazhat police station in the city today.

“The accident occurred when a Dhaka bound passenger coach from Rangpur hit

her while she was crossing the road at 11:15 am,” said Anwar Hossain,

Officer-in-Charge (OC-Investigation) of Tazhat police station.

The deceased was identified as Eti Akhter, 18, daughter of Dulali Hossain

of Mirganj area in Ward No-32 of Rangpur City Corporation.

She was also a second year intermediate student of Rangpur Begum Rokeya

Government College in the city.

‘Soon after the accident, a policemen from Tazhat police station started

chasing the killer bus. But, the driver left the bus with passengers at

Domdoma point on the same highway and fled the place along with his helper,”

Hossain said.

Police has seized the bus and a case was filed in this connection with

Tazhat police station.