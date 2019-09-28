5 die of drinking spirit in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – At least five persons were died after
drinking spirit in Companiganj of the district on Friday and six others were
sent to Noakhali General Hospital and Dhaka in critical condition.
The deceased were identified as Nur Nabi Manik, 50, of Bas Bapari house of
ward no-8 of Basurhat municipality of the upazila, Rabi Lal Roy, 55, son of
Onel Roy of Khirait Mahajan house in the same area, Mohin Uddin, 40, son of
Foyez Ahmed of Mohammednagar village, Adul Khalek, 58, of Teker Bazar area of
Char Kakra union and Md. Sabuj, 60, of Sirajpur union.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station Arifur Rahman said the
victims bought the spirit from Rafiq Homeo Hall at Paan Bazar adjacent area
of Basurhat Bazar, five people died after drinking the spirit, from Friday
morning till night.
Locals complain that the owner of the Homeo Hall, Dr Zayed and his son
Priom, have been selling various intoxicants, including spirits, at the Homeo
Hall for many years.
Police have arrested Priom the son of the spirit seller. However, the
spirit seller Dr. Zayed fled the area after he heard of the deaths.