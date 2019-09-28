5 die of drinking spirit in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – At least five persons were died after

drinking spirit in Companiganj of the district on Friday and six others were

sent to Noakhali General Hospital and Dhaka in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Nur Nabi Manik, 50, of Bas Bapari house of

ward no-8 of Basurhat municipality of the upazila, Rabi Lal Roy, 55, son of

Onel Roy of Khirait Mahajan house in the same area, Mohin Uddin, 40, son of

Foyez Ahmed of Mohammednagar village, Adul Khalek, 58, of Teker Bazar area of

Char Kakra union and Md. Sabuj, 60, of Sirajpur union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station Arifur Rahman said the

victims bought the spirit from Rafiq Homeo Hall at Paan Bazar adjacent area

of Basurhat Bazar, five people died after drinking the spirit, from Friday

morning till night.

Locals complain that the owner of the Homeo Hall, Dr Zayed and his son

Priom, have been selling various intoxicants, including spirits, at the Homeo

Hall for many years.

Police have arrested Priom the son of the spirit seller. However, the

spirit seller Dr. Zayed fled the area after he heard of the deaths.