‘Rural women reaping benefits from ten special initiatives’

RANGPUR, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – The rural women are reaping massive

benefits from implementation of the 10 special initiatives of the Prime

Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina to improve their living standard along with their

empowerment.

The observation came at a women rally organised by District Information

Office (DIO) at Shaheedbag Girls’ High School hall room in Kawnia upazila

here on Friday afternoon, a press release said today.

The DIO arranged the event under the “Strengthening publicity for

development of rural people” project to inform female students and women

about the PM’s 10 special initiatives, successes achieved by the government

and future development plans.

Over 350 female students of the school, teachers, guardians in addition to

a large number of local women, members of the School Governing Body, women

community leaders and activists, civil society members and local elite

participated in the rally.

With Senior District Information Officer Md. Humayun Kobir in the chair,

Kawnia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ulfat Ara Begum attended the rally as the

chief guest.

Chairman of Shaheedbag union Abdul Hannan, Chairman of the School Governing

Body Abdul Hamid, Headmaster of the school Bazlur Rashid, its Assistant

Headmaster Rangad Chandra Barman, guardian Abdur Rashid and elite Alhaj

Saidur Rahman addressed.

Humayun Kobir discussed huge positive impacts on life of rural women,

including female students, of successful implementation of massive government

programmes, including the PM’s 10 special initiatives.

“The government has archived huge success in agriculture, education,

health, women empowerment, power, digitisation and other sectors,” he said

and stressed on raising awareness to free the society from child marriage,

dowry, drug, militancy and terrorism.

The chief guest urged rural women to avail various facilities, assistance

and benefits being provided by the present government for their self-

employment to further improve standard of living for their empowerment.

“All of us should work unitedly to build a middle income Bangladesh by

2021 to attain status of a developing nation by 2024 and achieve sustainable

development goals by 2030 for building a developed country by 2041,” she

added.