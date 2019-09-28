‘Rural women reaping benefits from ten special initiatives’

RANGPUR, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – The rural women are reaping massive
benefits from implementation of the 10 special initiatives of the Prime
Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina to improve their living standard along with their
empowerment.
The observation came at a women rally organised by District Information
Office (DIO) at Shaheedbag Girls’ High School hall room in Kawnia upazila
here on Friday afternoon, a press release said today.
The DIO arranged the event under the “Strengthening publicity for
development of rural people” project to inform female students and women
about the PM’s 10 special initiatives, successes achieved by the government
and future development plans.
Over 350 female students of the school, teachers, guardians in addition to
a large number of local women, members of the School Governing Body, women
community leaders and activists, civil society members and local elite
participated in the rally.
With Senior District Information Officer Md. Humayun Kobir in the chair,
Kawnia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ulfat Ara Begum attended the rally as the
chief guest.
Chairman of Shaheedbag union Abdul Hannan, Chairman of the School Governing
Body Abdul Hamid, Headmaster of the school Bazlur Rashid, its Assistant
Headmaster Rangad Chandra Barman, guardian Abdur Rashid and elite Alhaj
Saidur Rahman addressed.
Humayun Kobir discussed huge positive impacts on life of rural women,
including female students, of successful implementation of massive government
programmes, including the PM’s 10 special initiatives.
“The government has archived huge success in agriculture, education,
health, women empowerment, power, digitisation and other sectors,” he said
and stressed on raising awareness to free the society from child marriage,
dowry, drug, militancy and terrorism.
The chief guest urged rural women to avail various facilities, assistance
and benefits being provided by the present government for their self-
employment to further improve standard of living for their empowerment.
“All of us should work unitedly to build a middle income Bangladesh by
2021 to attain status of a developing nation by 2024 and achieve sustainable
development goals by 2030 for building a developed country by 2041,” she
added.