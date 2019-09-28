Bangladesh ratifies nuclear weapons prohibition treaty

DHAKA, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh has officially joined the “Treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons 2017”.

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen submitted the instrument of ratification to the treaty section of the United Nations on Friday held in the sidelines of the 74th UN general assembly, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Bangladesh signed the treaty on the first day of the opening and now it has been duly ratified by 32 countries while it will come into force upon submission of 50th ratification.

Bangladesh believes in complete and general disarmament and has already become member of other global nuclear instruments, said the release.