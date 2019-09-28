Organic fertilization effective for boosting cropping yield in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS)- Liming and organic fertilization has been

found effective towards boosting cropping yield through protecting soil

health in the high Barind area.

Organic matter creates a positive soil environment from which plants can

uptake nutrients from applied chemical fertilizers. It increases uptake of

applied chemical fertilizers by the plants which contributes to increasing

crop productivity through reducing toxic flow of active chemical fertilizers

to the environment.

These were ascertained in 10 experimental plots of wheat, lentil, potato

and chickpea at six separate locations in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and

Naogaon districts recently.

The cash crops were cultivated in two separate demonstration plots, one

experiment and other farmers’ practice, to evaluate the effects of liming and

organic matter on soil properties, soil health and growth traits.

The field level experiments conducted by Rajshahi regional office of Soil

Resource Development Institute (SRDI) showed better yields than that of the

conventional plots.

Dr Nurul Islam, Senior Scientific Officer of SRDI, said each of the ten

farmers were given all sorts of impute supports including fertilizer, labour,

water for irrigation and technical knowhow for farming crops on one bigha of

experimental plot.

Taimur Ali, a farmer of Parbatipur area under Gomostapur Upazila, had

cultivated wheat on two bigha of lands and harvested 18 mounds of yield from

the one-bigha experiment plot while 12 mound from the conventional one.

“I have harvested nine mounds of lentil from the experiment plot while six

mounds from his own conventional system,” said Shariful Alam, another farmer

of Patari villag under Shapaher Upazila, adding that the liming and organic

matter system is cost-effective.

Potato yield was 115 mounds per bigha in experimental plot against 90 mound

of farmers practice while the yield of chickpea was 13 mounds of experimental

plot against six mounds of conventional system, said farmer Saiful Islam of

Badhair village under Tanore Upazila.

Dr Nurul Islam said soil organic matter is a key factor in maintaining

long-term soil fertility since it is the reservoir of metabolic energy, which

drives soil biological processes involved in nutrient availability.

The farmers applied half-rated chemical fertilizer along with optimum

organic fertilizer and bio-pesticide in their fields in order to make them

financially benefited side by side with protecting the soil health.

Main objective of the experiment was to achieve more broad based and

sustainable outcomes in soil health, food security, environment management

and economic opportunity in the region.

“We have provided technical knowledge on proper and effective application

of organic method in farming fields to the targeted farmers,” he added.

Most of the soils in the Barind area have less than 1.5 percent and some

soils contain even less than 1 percent organic matter whereas a good soil

should have at least 2.5 percent organic matter.

He defined that organic matter supplies plant nutrients, increases water

holding capacity of soil, reduce residual negative effect of fertilizers and

pesticides. It makes the crops more tolerant to diseases, insects and also

prevents soil erosion.

It is also the energy source for soil microorganisms, which are the primary

agents that enhance the decomposition and release of minerals in soil system.

As a whole, soil environment is very important for plant growth and soil pH

is the most important indicator of soil environment.

Dr Islam said bringing all the farming fields under liming and organic

fertilization is a big challenge but there is no way but face the challenge

to protect the soil health.

In the present context of exorbitant use of chemical fertilizer and

pesticides in farms, the issue of water and soil pollution is being adjudged

as a serious threat to the public health.

The problem, however, can be mitigated to a greater extent through

promoting organic fertilization and creating public awareness on the issue.

Time has come to replicate the organic method to other areas to protect the

land and water from pollution which is very much important for environmental

balance and ensuring food security, he added.