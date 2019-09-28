Bangladesh has nothing to worry about NRC: Modi tells Sheikh Hasina

NEW YORK, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Bangladesh that there is nothing to be worried about National Register of Citizens (NRC) of India as he held a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here.

“There is nothing to be worried about such an issue as India and Bangladesh maintain very good relations,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen quoted the Indian premier as saying while briefing reporters after the meeting.

The meeting between the two leaders was held at the Bilateral Meeting Room of the Lotte New York Palace Hotel here today.

The foreign minister said the two leaders also discussed the issue of water sharing of common rivers, including Teesta.

Dr Momen said the talks between the two premiers were held in a very cordial and friendly environment and the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the issues of the NRC and the water sharing of the common rivers, came up for discussion.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina raised the issue of the NRC mentioning that it has become a matter of great concern for Bangladesh.

In reply, the Indian prime minister said: “We can take care of the issues like the NRC and the water sharing very easily as the relations between Bangladesh and India are very excellent.”

In this regard, Narendra Modi assured Sheikh Hasina that officials concerned in India will work to fix the issues and said Bangladesh needs not to be worried about these issues.

The foreign minister said detailed discussions on any issue were not held in today’s meeting as the two leaders are going to have a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on October 5.

Dr Momen said both sides will work for the welfare of the two peoples as both the leaders have very good relations like a brother and a sister.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Chairam of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Foreign Ministry Muhammad Faruk Khan and Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque and PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan were present at the meeting.

The two prime ministers are now here to join the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.