Contribution of Liberation War organiser Fazlur Rahman recalled

NETRAKONA, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru at a memorial meeting today recalled the outstanding contributions of Fazlur Rahman Khan, an organizer of liberation war, former lawmaker and ex-president of district Awami League (AL), in the field of the country’s political arena and war of independence.

“Fazlur was a dedicated and honest AL leader,” said Khasru while speaking as the main speaker at the meeting held on Kumri union Parishad office premises in Netrakona sader upazila.

Paying glowing tributes to the memories of the valiant freedom fighter Fazlur, the state minister said for this reason he remained as the president of AL of Netrakona district unit for consecutive 28 years since 1976 to 2004 and he was elected parliament member for three times during the years of 1986, 1988 and 1996.

AL Netrakona district unit organized the memorial meeting marking the 11th death anniversary of the dedicated political leader Fazlur Rahman Khan.

The meeting was addressed, among others, by Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, and leaders of AL and it’s front organizations including Motiur Rahman Khan, Bazlul Kader Shahjahan, Iftekharuddin Masud, Mazharul Islam, Hafijur Rahman Khan, Masud Khan Joni and SB Khan Shahin with freedom fighter and president of Rouha union AL Abdu Rashid in the4 chair.