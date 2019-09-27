PM’s 73rd birthday programme inaugurated in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS) – A two-day 73rd birthday programme of Prime Minister and Bangladesh Awami League President Sheikh Hasina was inaugurated in Chattogram today.

City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin formally inaugurated the two-day function at Andarkillah crossing this evening.

President of Sheikh Hasina Jarmoutsab Udjapon Parisad (SHJUP) Kabi Arun Das Gupto presided over the inaugural function.

The function was addressed, among others, by SHJUP secretary journalist Chowdhury Farid, President of TV journalist Association Nasir Uddin Tota, Smarik League Central leader Safar Ali, MA Mannan Shimul, and Engineer Rashedur Rahman Millon.

Speaking at the function, AJM Nasir Uddin said under her leadership, Bangladesh has become a role model for development, attaining steady economic growth, becoming self-sufficient in food and attaining a marked progress in the fields of women empowerment, agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, communication, energy and power, trade and commerce, ICT and the SME sectors.

“We should strong her hand through the giving cooperation,” he added.

Nasir said Awami League and its affiliated organisations in Chattogram will celebrate the day through various programmes on the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footsteps of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the occasion, Milad and doa mahfils will be offered in the city and different areas of Chattogram, he added.

Special prayers will also be offered at different places of worship seeking good health and long life of Sheikh Hasina.