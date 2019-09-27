Govt committed to reach health service to everyone

DINAJPUR, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud

Chowdhury today said the government with its hardheaded steps is committed to

ensure health service for every person across the country.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present

government is working with utmost sincerity to ensure proper health services

to each person across the country and build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he said.

The state minister said these while inaugurating the newly constructed

Family Planning Building at a cost of Taka 81 lakh at Bochaganj upazila here.

Praising all the steps taken by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the

progress of the country, Khalid said the premier apprised the United Nations

(UN) of all the successes which Bangladesh has already achieved.

“We feel proud to have such a Prime Minister…. She (Hasina) will

continue her development activities to take the country forward on the path

of development and progress by taking pragmatic steps.” he added.

Health Department Deputy Director Abul Hasan, Upazila Health and Family

Planning Officer Hemanta Kumar Roy, Upazila Awami League President Abu Syed

Hossain, General Secretary Afsar Ali and Municipal Mayor Abdus Sabur were

also present on the occasion.

Later, the minister attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly

constructed four-storey building of Setabganj Government College.

Khalid also joined a memorial meeting of former General Secretary of Jubo

League Mosaddek Hossain.