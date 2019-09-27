Govt committed to reach health service to everyone

DINAJPUR, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud
Chowdhury today said the government with its hardheaded steps is committed to
ensure health service for every person across the country.
“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present
government is working with utmost sincerity to ensure proper health services
to each person across the country and build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he said.
The state minister said these while inaugurating the newly constructed
Family Planning Building at a cost of Taka 81 lakh at Bochaganj upazila here.
Praising all the steps taken by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the
progress of the country, Khalid said the premier apprised the United Nations
(UN) of all the successes which Bangladesh has already achieved.
“We feel proud to have such a Prime Minister…. She (Hasina) will
continue her development activities to take the country forward on the path
of development and progress by taking pragmatic steps.” he added.
Health Department Deputy Director Abul Hasan, Upazila Health and Family
Planning Officer Hemanta Kumar Roy, Upazila Awami League President Abu Syed
Hossain, General Secretary Afsar Ali and Municipal Mayor Abdus Sabur were
also present on the occasion.
Later, the minister attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly
constructed four-storey building of Setabganj Government College.
Khalid also joined a memorial meeting of former General Secretary of Jubo
League Mosaddek Hossain.