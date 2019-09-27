40,000 people flee Nigeria violence in 10 months: UN

GENEVA, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Escalating violence in northwest Nigeria

blamed on armed bandits has forced more than 40,000 people to flee across the

border into Niger over the last 10 months, the UN said Friday.

However, the surge in kidnappings, killings, sexual violence and other

unrest in this area is not known to be linked to Boko Haram’s Islamist

insurgency, which is concentrated in northeast Nigeria.

“People are seeking safety from indiscriminate attacks unleashed by

organised armed groups on men, women and children alike,” the United Nations

refugee agency said in a statement.

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters that the agency did not have

clear information on the perpetrators of the violence in the states of

Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina, while Nigeria’s government has blamed armed

bandits.

The UN said that 2,500 refugees crossed into Niger on September 11 alone

after an attack targeting civilians.

“As the security situation continues to deteriorate in Sokoto State, we

are expecting more refugees to arrive in Niger,” the statement said.

UNHCR said it was ramping up assistance to the remote border area on the

Niger side, including more staff and fresh shipments of supplies.