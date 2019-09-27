Free Medical Camp by BIFPCL at Rampal

KHULNA, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS) – A day-long free medical camp organized by Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) was held on Thursday at Rajnagar Union Parishad at Rampal Upazila of Bagerhat.

A total of 277 eye patients were treated and were given medicines at free of cost in the medical camp. Patients who were identified and needed cataract surgery were told that they would get the service soon as another good gesture of company.

BIFPCL has been conducting two free medical camps weekly at project site while one monthly medical camp at village area in the adjacent union parishads.

BIFPCL has provided free health care services to roundabout 43,500 local people of Rampal and Mongla Upazila so far.

As a new initiative of the company, it will also organize the free mobile boat medical camp in the remote areas of Rampal-Mongla areas of Bagerhat.