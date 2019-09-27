Durga Puja preparations almost complete amid tight security in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS)- Durga Puja, the biggest and sacred festival of the Bangalee Hindus which will begins on October 4 in the city as elsewhere in the district with the incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga on Panchomi and formal celebration of Maha Sashthi at all temples in Chattogram.

Security has been beefed up in all Puja pandals throughout the city and district with deployment of additional squads of Police, Ansars and RAB for peaceful celebration of the festival.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and district police have taken three tires security arrangement at all 2090 mandaps in Chattogram district for ensuring peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, the greatest religious festival of the Hindu community.

The security measures, aimed at celebrating the festival at all 2090 mandaps, including 258 mandaps under the jurisdiction of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), this year without fear and traditional enthusiasm will start a day before the Puja and it will remain in force until immersion of the idols.

Acting deputy commissioner Yesmin Parvin Tibrigi has directed all 15 upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in the district and officer in charge 14 police stations in the city for tightening security measures at all 2090 mandaps in the city and district for the Durga Puja festivity.

She passed the direction at the ‘Law and Order Affairs Views-exchange Meeting’ arranged at his conference room here on Thursday evening with CMP commissioner representatives, Police Superintendent and leaders of BPUP for peaceful celebration of the Sharodiya Durga Puja in the district.

“Special steps would be taken including deployment of police forces along with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Ansar-VDP and community police to ensure peaceful celebration of Durga Puja festivity,” Nur-e-Alam Mina superintendent of Chattogram district police told BSS.

Over 3000 members of law enforcement agencies would be deployed to strengthen security for ensuring peaceful celebration of Durga Puja in the district.

Talking to BSS today, Amena Begum, additional Metropolitan Police commissioner said the Hindu community will celebrate ‘Sharodiya’ Durga Puja at 158 Puja mandaps erected at different places under jurisdiction of the metropolis.

The CMP authority has taken up tough and three tires security measures with close surveillance on 158 puja pandals considered to be very important in the port city, he added.

The CMP authority will deploy 12 members of law enforcing agency in and around each important Puja Mandaps, She said.

The CMP authority will also set up a control room to smoothly handle the situation of Durga Puja, Amena added.

Meanwhile, erection of idols of goddess Durga continues in full swing and preparations are afoot to celebrate the five-day religious festival of Durga Puja from October 4 to October 8 next in the district.

Talking to BSS, President of Chattogram district Puja Udjapon Parisad Shyamol Kumar Palit said over 1832 Durga Puja mandaps are being erected in the district alone this year.

“Erection of idols of goddess Durga are being completed making artisans busy as preparations are afoot to celebrate the upcoming greatest religious festival Durga Puja with due religious gaiety in the district,” Palit said.

Beginning with the ‘Shasthi Puja’ from October 4 next, celebration of the festival will end on October 8 next through Bijoya Dashami with immersion of the idols of goddess Durga.

Talking to BSS today Advocate Chandhon Talukdar, President of Chattogram city puja udjapon Parisad said artisans are passing busiest time to complete last finishing works of the idols of goddess Durga with artistic fascination, creativity and colours in last moment.

A total of 258 Puja Mandaps are being set up in Chattogram city by the Hindu Community this year, Advocate Chandhon said

“We are now working round the clock to give last time finishing touches to the idols of goddess Durga with different colours to make it more beautiful, charming and aristocratic looks,” artisan Narayan Das said said.