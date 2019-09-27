BCB won’t spare Lokman, Mahbub if found guilty: Papon

DHAKA, September 27, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that his board will not spare its two directors-Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan and Mahbub Anam if allegation against found to be correct.

BCB director and Facilities Committee chairman Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan; also the Mohammedan Sporting Club’s Director-in-Charge was arrested on Thursday by RAB-2 for unlawful possession of alcohol, four days after busting illegal casino operations at the club.

Before he was arrested, The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has asked another BCB director Mahbubul Anam to submit his wealth statement after allegations of amassing illegal wealth were leveled against him.

The BCB president however thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take this bold step, saying that the board also follows the zero tolerance policy in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

“Nothing to be embarrassed here,” Papon said here on Friday. “If anyone is involved in crime, he should be punished. There is nothing to differ with it. The step that our Prime Minster has taken is very good for our society. Only she can take such sort of bold step, and it is impossible for others [to take such sort of bold step].”

“The matter of those two BCB directors is in the process now. It is very early to say anything from our perspective. ACC can ask anybody to submit his wealth statement. Lokman Bhuiyan is alleged to rent club for gambling. If he has any involvement with casino, he should be punished.”

“But board can’t take any step at this moment. If allegation against them is proved, the board will take decision accordingly. The BCB never spares any people involved with crime.”

Papon said that the people of the country should support Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in uprooting all corruptions from the country.

“As I said earlier, the allegation against Lokman and Mahbub Anam is yet to be proved. It is in the process. If allegation against them is proved, the board will make the comment and take the necessary steps.

“But so far steps taken by our hounorable Prime Minister takes is excellent and exemplary. I believe we all should get unanimously behind her in this cause. The BCB always supports what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does.”