Two motorcycle riders killed in Bogura road accident

BOGURA, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS) – Two motorcycle riders were killed and
another one injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Dhunot upazila
of the district today.
The deceased were identified as Rihan, 35, a resident at Chapra village
and Mahi, 14, inhabitant in Gosaibari area under the upazila.
Shaheed Zia Medical College Hospital sources said the accident occurred at
around 11 am at Hobir Mor’ on Dhunot-Chikashi Road. They were brought at the
Medical College Hospital where the duty doctor declared them dead.