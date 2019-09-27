BKSP-A, Kraken emerge champions in U-18 basketball

DHAKA, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) A in boys’ section and The Kraken in girls’ section emerged respective champions in the U-18 (boys’ and girls’)Three on Three Basketball tournament held on Friday at Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium in the city.

In the boys’ section final, BKSP beat White Warriors by 14-8 points while The Kraken defeated Warriors White Team by 9-5 points.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF)’s General Secretary and South Asian Basketball Association Secretary General Lieutenant Commander (retd) AK Sarkar was the chief guest in the final and later gave the prizes among the winners in the final and distributed the prizes.

A total of 18 teams including 12 of boys’ team and six of girls team took part in the day-long meet, organized by BBF.

Earlier, on the day, Basketball team’s trainer Fabio Fossati formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.