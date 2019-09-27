World Tourism Day observed in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 27, 2019(BSS) – The World Tourism Day was observed in the Khulna city today(Friday) in a befitting manner.

Khulna district administration, tour operators association and different organisations observed the day with the global theme ‘ “In Future Development, Job Opportunity in Tourism” like elsewhere in the globe.

To mark the day, district administration with the other organisations jointly took up various programmes, including rally and discussion, in the city.

The rally, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Md. Ziaur Rahman, started from Khulna Shaheed Hadis Park and concluded at the deputy commissioner’s office after parading different important city streets.

Later, a discussion was held at the conference room of deputy commissioner with ADC Md. Ziaur Rahman in the chair.

Divisional Assistant Forest Officer of West Sundarban Zone Md. Abu Saleh presented the key note paper while President of Khulna Tour Operators Association Md. Moinul Islam Jomadder conducted the meeting.

In the discussion, speakers stressed the need for wide-ranging campaign about natural beauty of Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, to attract more tourists and to boost tourism sector of the country.

ADC Ziaur Rahman, in his speech, said tourists, local community and stakeholders can play a vital role for the sustainable development of tourism.

Terming Khulna region is an important place of tourism flourishing, he said world heritage site mangrove forest Sundarban, Shatgambuz mosque, father-in-laws house of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore, World famous scientist PC Roy’s house and famous poet Michael Modhusudan’s residence can be attracting places for tourism.

Every year, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)

celebrates the “World Tourism Day” on September 27.