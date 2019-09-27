Climate change poses threat to livelihood in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a discussion here unanimously
mentioned adverse impact of climate change has been posing a serious threat
to the overall living and livelihood condition in the region including its
vast Barind tract.
They also viewed the climate change has been acknowledged as the depletion
of natural resources and as a major threat to the humanity in the region and
urged the policy planners and others concerned to take immediate effective
measures to address the adverse impact of the change caused by global
warming.
They came up with the observation while disseminating their expertise on
the issue at a dialogue titled “Climate Change Poses Threat to Rajshahi: What
to do” at conference hall of American Corner in Rajshahi city yesterday
evening.
Varendra University and Community Empowerment Network jointly organized
the dialogue with financial support of the American Corner to discuss and
devise ways and means on how to mitigate the natural problem collectively.
Chaired by Vice-chancellor of Varendra University Prof Osman Gani
Talukder, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Students Adviser of
Rajshahi University Prof Laila Arzuman Banu, President of Bangladesh
Livestock Society Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder and its General Secretary Dr
Hemayetul Islam and Chairman of Save the Nature and Life Mizanur Rahman as
focal persons.
In-charge of American Corner Fahmida Akter and US State Alumni Subrata
Kumar Paul moderated the discussion.
Prof Osman Gani Talukder said necessary steps should be taken to mitigate
the adverse impact of climate change in the region to protect its living and
livelihood conditions from further degradation.
He mentioned that the ongoing climate change at alarming rates has severely
affected every farming productive sector and the agriculture, livestock and
fisheries in particular which is being adjudged as the real threat to food
production.
Prof Arzuman Banu said the common consequences of drought such as dust
storms due to desertification, eroding landscapes, less crop growth due to
lack of water for irrigation, malnutrition, dehydration, habitat damage now
being observed in the dried region.
She said over 16,000 Deep tube-wells are now being used for extracting
groundwater for maintaining the farming system especially the irrigation-
dependent paddy for boosting its outputs to feed the huge population.
In his remarks, Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder said substantial and sustainable
promotion of water and sanitation related modern technologies have become an
urgent need as the vulnerable water and sanitation situation is closely
associated with the climate change.
Bangladesh Climate Change Resilient Fund (BCCRF) and Bangladesh Climate
Change Trust Fund (BCCTF) should be more effective so that the vulnerable
people can derive total benefits of the funds and there is no alternative to
it, he added.