Climate change poses threat to livelihood in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 27, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a discussion here unanimously

mentioned adverse impact of climate change has been posing a serious threat

to the overall living and livelihood condition in the region including its

vast Barind tract.

They also viewed the climate change has been acknowledged as the depletion

of natural resources and as a major threat to the humanity in the region and

urged the policy planners and others concerned to take immediate effective

measures to address the adverse impact of the change caused by global

warming.

They came up with the observation while disseminating their expertise on

the issue at a dialogue titled “Climate Change Poses Threat to Rajshahi: What

to do” at conference hall of American Corner in Rajshahi city yesterday

evening.

Varendra University and Community Empowerment Network jointly organized

the dialogue with financial support of the American Corner to discuss and

devise ways and means on how to mitigate the natural problem collectively.

Chaired by Vice-chancellor of Varendra University Prof Osman Gani

Talukder, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Students Adviser of

Rajshahi University Prof Laila Arzuman Banu, President of Bangladesh

Livestock Society Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder and its General Secretary Dr

Hemayetul Islam and Chairman of Save the Nature and Life Mizanur Rahman as

focal persons.

In-charge of American Corner Fahmida Akter and US State Alumni Subrata

Kumar Paul moderated the discussion.

Prof Osman Gani Talukder said necessary steps should be taken to mitigate

the adverse impact of climate change in the region to protect its living and

livelihood conditions from further degradation.

He mentioned that the ongoing climate change at alarming rates has severely

affected every farming productive sector and the agriculture, livestock and

fisheries in particular which is being adjudged as the real threat to food

production.

Prof Arzuman Banu said the common consequences of drought such as dust

storms due to desertification, eroding landscapes, less crop growth due to

lack of water for irrigation, malnutrition, dehydration, habitat damage now

being observed in the dried region.

She said over 16,000 Deep tube-wells are now being used for extracting

groundwater for maintaining the farming system especially the irrigation-

dependent paddy for boosting its outputs to feed the huge population.

In his remarks, Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder said substantial and sustainable

promotion of water and sanitation related modern technologies have become an

urgent need as the vulnerable water and sanitation situation is closely

associated with the climate change.

Bangladesh Climate Change Resilient Fund (BCCRF) and Bangladesh Climate

Change Trust Fund (BCCTF) should be more effective so that the vulnerable

people can derive total benefits of the funds and there is no alternative to

it, he added.