PM to address 74th UNGA tomorrow

NEW YORK, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the 74th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly here tomorrow.

“The prime minister is scheduled to deliver the country statement at the General Assembly Hall in the UN Headquarters between 5:30pm and 6pm local time (Bangladesh time 3:30am-4am Saturday),” a source at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN told BSS today.

Sheikh Hasina will deliver the statement in Bangla like every year in the past, the source added.

This year’s theme of the general debate is “Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion”.

The prime minister is expected to place a four-point proposal to solve the protracted Rohingya crisis. The proposals are:

1. Myanmar must express clear political will manifested by concrete actions for sustainable return and reintegration of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

2. Myanmar must build trust among the Rohingyas by discarding discriminatory laws and practices and allowing ”go and see” visit to the Northern Rakhine by the Rohingya representatives.

3. Myanmar must guarantee security and safety of the Rohingyas, among others, by deploying civilian monitors from international community in the Rakhine state.

4. International community must ensure that the root causes of Rohingya problem area addressed and atrocity crimes committed against the Rohingyas are accounted for. OIC initiative to take the issue to ICJ is indeed a significant step towards that direction.

“Apart from the Rohingya issue, the premier will focus on Bangladesh’s development advancement, inclusive economy, progress in building digital Bangladesh, epoch-making success in education and health sectors and leading role in women empowerment,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a press conference in Dhaka on September 18.

Besides, the premier will talk about global work plan regarding world peace, safe migration, facing adverse affects of climate change and blue economy, Momen said.

She will also announce one lakh US dollar grant from Bangladesh to the Trust Fund, formed by the UN secretary general, to operate newly-introduced Resident Coordinator System.

The prime minister arrived here on Sept 22 on an eight-day official visit to the United States to attend the 74th UNGA.