Asian tourism fair begins

DHAKA, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – A three-day regional tourism fair “8th Asian
Tourism Fair” participated by eight Asian nations began in the capital today
marking World Tourism Day.
Nearly 150 different tourism service providers including 50 foreign
exhibitors from the eight countries – Bhutan, China, India, Indonesia, Nepal,
Philippines, Thailand and host Bangladesh – are taking part in the fair to be
held at International Convention City, Bashundhra (ICCB).
A travel magazine named Parjatan Bichitra with support of Civil Aviation
and Tourism Ministry, BIMSTIC Secretariat, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation
(BPC) and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) will organize the fair.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali inaugurated the
fair as chief guest while Secretary General of BIMSTEC Secretariat Shahidul
Islam and CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Dr Bhubon Chandra Biswas were
present as special guests, among others.
Mahbub urged both local and foreign enterprises to invest in the country’s
tourism sector along with the government considering the huge potential of
the sector.
Saying that, currently, a good number of countrymen prefer to spend their
holidays abroad as the country’s economy is on an upswing, the state minister
urged countrymen visiting different tourist spots inside the country before
spending holidays in foreign countries.
Seminars and cultural events by Bangladesh, Philippines, and Indonesia will
be held on the sideline of the fair. This was revealed today at a press
briefing at a city hotel by the organisers.
Envoys of Indonesia and Nepal also attended the inauguration ceremonial.