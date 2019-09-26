Asian tourism fair begins

DHAKA, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – A three-day regional tourism fair “8th Asian

Tourism Fair” participated by eight Asian nations began in the capital today

marking World Tourism Day.

Nearly 150 different tourism service providers including 50 foreign

exhibitors from the eight countries – Bhutan, China, India, Indonesia, Nepal,

Philippines, Thailand and host Bangladesh – are taking part in the fair to be

held at International Convention City, Bashundhra (ICCB).

A travel magazine named Parjatan Bichitra with support of Civil Aviation

and Tourism Ministry, BIMSTIC Secretariat, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation

(BPC) and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) will organize the fair.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali inaugurated the

fair as chief guest while Secretary General of BIMSTEC Secretariat Shahidul

Islam and CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Dr Bhubon Chandra Biswas were

present as special guests, among others.

Mahbub urged both local and foreign enterprises to invest in the country’s

tourism sector along with the government considering the huge potential of

the sector.

Saying that, currently, a good number of countrymen prefer to spend their

holidays abroad as the country’s economy is on an upswing, the state minister

urged countrymen visiting different tourist spots inside the country before

spending holidays in foreign countries.

Seminars and cultural events by Bangladesh, Philippines, and Indonesia will

be held on the sideline of the fair. This was revealed today at a press

briefing at a city hotel by the organisers.

Envoys of Indonesia and Nepal also attended the inauguration ceremonial.