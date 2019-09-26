Cleaning drive will continue: Qauder

SYLHET, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today iterated that the ongoing cleaning drives to sternly deal with corrupt and wrongdoers would continue until the image of the party climbs up steadily.

“The cleaning drive is being carried out inside the AL. The ongoing drives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go on to give a new look to the party,” he told a condolence meeting here.

Quader, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said BNP is spreading propaganda against the drives to serve its ulterior motive.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is carrying out sensible-seeming drive inside AL, which has made BNP unnerved and perplexed, he added.

That’s why BNP is trying to cash in on the drives diverting it’s beneficial effects to other negative sore, he said adding the popularity of Sheikh Hasina has multiplied due to this drives,” the AL leader said.

Corruption, tender manipulation, extortion and drugs were rampant during the era of BNP, but the party did not take any action against its men, Quader said.

Sylhet district and city units of AL jointly arranged the meeting at Kazi Nazrul Islam auditorium, on remembrance of former president of AL Sylhet district unit late ANM Shariful Haque.