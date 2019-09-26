Rohingya refugees cause multifaceted crises: Speakers

DHAKA, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a programme today said that the Rohingya refugees cause multifaceted crises including socio-economic problem in the country.

“Though Bangladesh gave shelter to the Rohingya refugees on humanitarian ground, it may cause long term socio-economic crisis and may hinder the country’s economic progress,” they said.

The speakers stated this at a seminar held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Dhaka University (DU) organised by the Forest and Environment Sub-Committee of Awami League (AL).

AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury addressed the seminar as the chief guest with AL Advisory Council Member and Forest and Environment Sub-Committee Chairman Professor Dr Khondkar Bazlul Haque in the chair.

Former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and environmentalist Professor Nazrul Islam, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Professor Dr Atiur Rahman, security analyst Major General (Rted) Mohammad Ali Shikder and Professor of DU International Relations Department Dr Delwar Hossain took part in the seminar.

Architect Iqbal Habib presented a keynote paper while AL Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain conducted the seminar.

AL leader Matia Chowdhury said, “Our people gave shelters to the Rohingya refugees in open mind but they must returned to their country. Public awareness has to be created to this end.”

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman said while Bangladesh is moving forward with inclusive development under the amazing leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Rohingya influx made a challenge for sustainable economic growth of the country.