Bangladesh face Bhutan in SAFF U-18 semifinal tomorrow

DHAKA, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh U-18 football team will take on Bhutan in the first semifinal of the SAFF U-18 Championship scheduled to be held tomorrow (Friday) at APF Stadium in Katmandu, Nepal.

The match kicks off at 11 am (local time).

In the day’s second semifinal, group B champions India will lock horn with group A runners-up Maldives later at 3 pm at the same venue.

Prior to the match team’s midfielder Omar Farque Mithu said they are all prepared for the semifinal and hoped to come out with victorious against Bhutan.

He said the team comprised with good players and they would take to the field only for victory.

Defender Sadekujjaman Fahim also hoped to have a good result against Bhutan by saying that if they are able to implement the coach’s instructions on the ground, then they would get a good result.

He also informed that they would play attacking football against Bhutan.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to an auspicious start beating Sri Lanka by 3-0 drubbing in their group B opening match but shared point to India as they played out to a goalless draw in their group second match.

On the other hand, group A champions Bhutan blanked Nepal by 3-0 goals in their group opening match but split point as they played to a goalless draw with Maldives in their group phase engagements.

The final will be held on September 29. All the matches will be held at APF Stadium in Katmandu.

Squad: Mohiuddin, Mitul Marma, Shanto Kumar Roy, Yeasin Arafat (captain), Uttam Chandra Roy, Sadekujjaman Fahim, Emon Khan, Kazi Rahad Mia, Rakibul Hasan, Rakibul Islam, Tanbir Hossain, M Ridoy, Fahim Morshed, Omar Farque Mithu, Emon Ali, Sagor Hossain, Dipok Roy, Jamir Uddin, Foysal Ahmed, Samrat Ahmed, Naiyem Hossain, Nihat Jaman Ucchash, Maraz Hossain and Amir Hakim Bappy.