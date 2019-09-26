5-day CTO forum begins on Sept 30 in Dhaka

DHAKA, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – Five-day Commonwealth Telecommunications

Organisation (CTO) Council Meeting, and ICT and Telecommunications Forum is

set to begin here on September 30 with the theme “Towards a Digital

Commonwealth”.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar is scheduled to

inaugurate the 59th edition of the CTO council meeting and annual forum in a

city hotel, said a BTRC press release today.

Dhaka is going to host the highest event of the CTO for the second time

where 250-300 delegations from different commonwealth countries, including

telecommunication and information technology ministers, high officials of

government, regulatory body chiefs, representative of private organisations

and telecom and ICT experts are expecting to participate.

The CTO Forum is a very import and highest policy formulating platform for

the government, regulators and stakeholders especially for different

operators in the Commonwealth Countries.

This edition of the CTO Forum will focus on broadband connectivity for

digital transformation, nature of global service fund, over the top, spectrum

neutrality and its impact, cyber security, data protection policy, block

chain and global facilities, spectrum management, young generation in

information technology and a few other issues.

In the opening ceremony, CTO Chairman Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum and

International Telecommunication Union Deputy Secretary General Malcom Johnson

will deliver speech.