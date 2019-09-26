5-day CTO forum begins on Sept 30 in Dhaka

DHAKA, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – Five-day Commonwealth Telecommunications
Organisation (CTO) Council Meeting, and ICT and Telecommunications Forum is
set to begin here on September 30 with the theme “Towards a Digital
Commonwealth”.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar is scheduled to
inaugurate the 59th edition of the CTO council meeting and annual forum in a
city hotel, said a BTRC press release today.
Dhaka is going to host the highest event of the CTO for the second time
where 250-300 delegations from different commonwealth countries, including
telecommunication and information technology ministers, high officials of
government, regulatory body chiefs, representative of private organisations
and telecom and ICT experts are expecting to participate.
The CTO Forum is a very import and highest policy formulating platform for
the government, regulators and stakeholders especially for different
operators in the Commonwealth Countries.
This edition of the CTO Forum will focus on broadband connectivity for
digital transformation, nature of global service fund, over the top, spectrum
neutrality and its impact, cyber security, data protection policy, block
chain and global facilities, spectrum management, young generation in
information technology and a few other issues.
In the opening ceremony, CTO Chairman Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum and
International Telecommunication Union Deputy Secretary General Malcom Johnson
will deliver speech.