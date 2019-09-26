Illegal structures on footpaths to be evicted: DNCC mayor

DHAKA, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today said all illegal structures on footpaths will be evicted to mitigate public sufferings on roads.

“Because of footpath grabbers, the people have to suffer a lot. None will be allowed to do business occupying roads and footpaths,” he told newsmen after the DNCC’s eviction drive in Karwan Bazar area.

During the drive, around 300 makeshift shops, shades and structures on footpath were evicted.

DNCC Executive Magistrates Md Aminul Islam and Sajid Anwar led the drive.

The mayor said a police outpost will be set up at Karwar Bazar with the cooperation of the Home Ministry to prevent occupation of roads and footpaths.

Atiqul said a monitoring cell comprising local ward councilor and officer-in-charge of police has been formed to prevent further occupation of the recovered footpaths and roads.