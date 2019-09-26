Four Sonali Bank officials landed in jail

KHULNA, Sept 26, 2019(BSS) – A court here on Thursday sent four Sonali Bank officers to jail in a money swindling case in Khulna.

The four officers of Sonali Bank Corporate Branch in Khulna are General Manager Nepal Chandra Saha (the then deputy General Manager of the Branch), the then deputy general manager of the branch Sameer Kumar Devnath, senior principal officer Sheikh Tayebur Rahman and assistant officer Kazi Habibur Rahman.

Judge Md Shahidul Islam of Metropolitan Senior Special Court passed the order after they were produced before the court seeking bail prayer.

Another accused of the case S M Emdadul Hossain, chairman of M/S Sonali Jute Mills Limited in Khulna was at large since filing the case.

According to PP advocate Khondokar Mojibur Rahman, the four bank officers collaboration with the chairman of the Jute Mill had borrowed Taka 85 crore 80 lakh 69 thousand and 174 in three phases as loan for purchasing raw jute and running the production in 2017.

They embezzled the total money for not purchasing raw jutes and have not taken initiative for production.

“The government has counted losses a total of Taka 126 crore 82 lakh 93 thousand and 282 along with interest before the ACC filed a case with Khanjahan Ali Police Station on July 2017,”he added quoting FIR.