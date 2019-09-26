Australia look for new selector as Greg Chappell retires

SYDNEY, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australia are on the hunt for a new

national selector after Greg Chappell announced his retirement from the game

on Thursday.

The former Australian skipper, who played 87 Tests and 74 one-day

internationals, had been Cricket Australia’s national talent manager for the

past nine years as well as a selector.

Former Test wicketkeeper Graham Manou will take over an expanded role of

national talent and pathway manager, with a replacement selector to be named

at a later date.

The current panel consists of Chappell, chairman Trevor Hohns and coach

Justin Langer.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts paid tribute to the 71-year-old for

his “exemplary service” to the game.

“Greg has had a profound and positive impact on cricket for generations,”

he said.

“His passion and commitment to the game are clear to anyone who has

interacted with him and Australian cricket is all the stronger for his

involvement.”

Roberts had suggested earlier this month that any new appointee would need

to have particular experience of Twenty20 cricket with Australia hosting the

World Cup next year.