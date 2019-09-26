Australia look for new selector as Greg Chappell retires

SYDNEY, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australia are on the hunt for a new
national selector after Greg Chappell announced his retirement from the game
on Thursday.
The former Australian skipper, who played 87 Tests and 74 one-day
internationals, had been Cricket Australia’s national talent manager for the
past nine years as well as a selector.
Former Test wicketkeeper Graham Manou will take over an expanded role of
national talent and pathway manager, with a replacement selector to be named
at a later date.
The current panel consists of Chappell, chairman Trevor Hohns and coach
Justin Langer.
Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts paid tribute to the 71-year-old for
his “exemplary service” to the game.
“Greg has had a profound and positive impact on cricket for generations,”
he said.
“His passion and commitment to the game are clear to anyone who has
interacted with him and Australian cricket is all the stronger for his
involvement.”
Roberts had suggested earlier this month that any new appointee would need
to have particular experience of Twenty20 cricket with Australia hosting the
World Cup next year.